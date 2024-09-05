New York Yankees Legend to Come Out of Retirement for MLB Playoffs
By Joe Lago
The New York Yankees will boast one of Major League Baseball's most potent lineups should they make the playoffs as the American League East champion or an AL wild card.
They're bringing back one of their legendary heavy hitters for what they hope will be a memorable run to a 28th World Series championship.
John Sterling, the radio voice of the Yankees for 36 years, will come out of retirement to call postseason games for WFAN, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Sterling, 86, will reunite with longtime broadcast partner Suzyn Waldman to call both home and away playoff games. He is expected to call some regular-season games to prepare for the postseason.
Sterling retired in April with festivities at Yankee Stadium to celebrate his 64-year career. He called 5,631 Yankees games, including a streak of 5,060 straight contests over 30 years that ended in July 4, 2019, when he missed a series due to an illness.
Marchand also reported that Sterling's comeback is a "one-time cameo." WFAN and Yankees executives felt his return would be a fitting soundtrack for what they hope to be a deep playoff run that results in the franchise's 28th World Series championship.
The Yankees have to qualify for the postseason first. New York (80-60) currently trails AL East leader Baltimore Orioles (81-60) by a half game and holds a 4 1/2-game lead as the AL's No. 1 wild card.
Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have gone 22-20 with a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd in MLB. They're also in the middle of a slump, having lost six of their last eight games. Tuesday's 10-6 walk-off loss to the Texas Rangers was closer Clay Holmes' league-worst 11th blown save.
Still, FanGraphs' playoff odds list Aaron Boone's club as a lock to make the postseason, listing New York with a 99.9% chance of earning its first playoff berth since 2022.