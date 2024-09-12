Bills insider drops crucial update on Josh Allen’s recovery and throwing strength
By Enzo Flojo
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel has only been with the team for a short time, but he's already seen firsthand the impressive talent and leadership of quarterback Josh Allen. Despite concerns about Allen's left-hand injury sustained during the Bills' season opener, Samuel has offered a crucial update that should ease fans' worries.
"He's a leader. He's shown us each and every day that he's a competitor," said Samuel, emphasizing that the injury hasn’t impacted Allen’s throwing strength or determination. "Ain't nothing different. He's out there throwing how he usually throws. Throwing them dimes."
Allen's injury occurred when he landed awkwardly on his left hand during his second rushing touchdown in the Bills' thrilling 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While the sight of a trainer wrapping Allen's hand on the sideline sparked concern, the star quarterback didn't miss a single snap. According to former Chargers physician Dr. David Chao, the injury is not a long-term issue, a sentiment echoed by Samuel, who remains confident in Allen’s ability to lead the team.
With a quick turnaround for their upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills face a tough challenge. However, Samuel downplayed any concerns, pointing out that the team is used to preparing for short weeks. As both Allen and Samuel are at full strength, fans can expect the Bills to bring their best to the field as they aim to continue their winning ways.
