Julian Edelman predicts where Bill Belichick will coach next
By Evan Bleier
Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has seen his ex-coach Bill Belichick at his best when they won championships together and at his worst (?) when they had an awkward hot tub experience together.
Now retired and working in the media (like his old coach), Edelman has a vision of what Belichick will be doing in the future — and where he will be coaching.
Edelman, who will be turning 39 this spring, predicted Belichick will be coming down with a case of déjà vu during his next coaching stop. Speaking with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Edelman indicated that stop will not be in Massachusetts or anywhere else in New England.
New York however...
"I remember vividly any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a little jingle in Belichick's spirit because he loved talking about those old Giants teams," Edelman said, per USA Today. "And he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York Football Giants. He just loves the Giants. So, I think, that would probably be the place he would want to go to."
There's really no way to know what will happen with Belichick, who still has not commented on New England's upset win over the Bengals on Sunday despite working at multiple media outlets, but if he does end up in New York it seems unlikely Daniel Jones will be his quarterback.
Jones, who got a vote of confidence from Giants head coach Brian Daboll despite New York's embarrassing loss to Minnesota in Week 1, has only won one game as a starting QB since he signed a four-year, $160 million contract during the 2023 offseason. Since inking that deal, the Duke product has thrown more interceptions that were returned for touchdowns (three) than touchdowns to his teammates (two).
Belichick, who had the overwhelming majority of his success as a coach during his two decades with Tom Brady, did not do so well last time he had a Jones at quarterback (Mac) and will almost certainly not be willing to repeat the experience with New York's version.
Of course, that's assuming Edelman is right and New York comes calling, which is far from a given.
