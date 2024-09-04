Bill Belichick Has Officially Joined Social Media
By Max Weisman
Hell has frozen over and pigs are flying.
After years of ridiculing social media, Bill Belichick has launched his own personal Instagram account. The NFL season kicks off Thursday night, and for the first time since 1974, Belichick is not on a team's coaching staff.
The eight-time Super Bowl champion will, however, still have a big presence in the football world this season. Belichick will be making weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," the CW's "Inside the NFL," ESPN+'s "The Breakdown with Peyton Manning," and he'll host a show for Underdog Fantasy called "COACH."
On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Belichick announced his social media debut and posted a video to his account @billbelichick.
"I can't believe I'm really doing this but I've joined Instaface," Belichick said on The Pat McAfee Show.
Belichick already has over 76,000 followers on his account, which will be used to promote his many media gigs this season. The account also links to his website, another way for Belichick to promote his media appearances.
Belichick joining social media is only made funnier when you review his highlight reel of misnaming social media platforms, such as referring to Facebook as 'Your Face' and Snapchat as 'SnapFace.'