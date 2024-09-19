Jordan Love receives significant update before Week 3
By Max Weisman
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sprained his MCL during the Packers 31-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and after originally expected to miss a few weeks, the former first-round pick has a chance to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, a source told him there's a chance Love can suit up for Green Bay on Sunday, and even if not, a return against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 is realistic.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week,” one source told Schefter. “It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now.”
Love injured his left MCL late in the Packers' loss after he was tackled by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The initial timetable for Love's return was three-to-six weeks. Now, there's a chance he only misses one or two. Love was a limited participant in practice Wednesday but practiced Thursday with the Packers in pads.
The news of a possible return Sunday is also a little surprising after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported before the Packers' 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that Love was targeting a Week 5 return.
Love started all 17 games for Green Bay a season ago, leading them to a 9-8 record with 4,159 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild-Card round before falling to the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.
The Packers entered the season with high expectations following Love's first full year as starter. Those expectations may not have to be delayed if Love can return to the field this week or next.
