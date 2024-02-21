Joe Biden Continues to Struggle With Air Force One Stairs and the Right is Pouncing
Joe Biden tripped going up the stairs to board Air Force One. This is not the first time this has happened. And Biden didn't actually fall or even really slow down, but this has become a major talking point for right-wing media desperate to prove that the 81-year old president is old.
Biden's minor stumbles - both verbal and physical - continue to leave Republicans asking questions already answered by his birth certificate. Tripping on his way up the shorter Air Force One steps is just the latest example.
Who is running the country? FOX & Friends had a very serious conversation this morning about Biden's choice of shoes with Jacqui Heinrich explaining the situation. Via Mediaite:
They’ve been putting him in sneakers because we had noticed that every time he’s wearing the dress shoes seems to be when he is having issues on the stairs. But he wore those shoes and had a little bit of a stumble going up the stairs. So we will be watching to see if he switches out, switches back, to the brand new black Hokas that he was spotted wearing in Delaware this past weekend.
Ainsley Earhardt wondered why they don't put "some sort of a grip" on the stairs, while Steve Doocy asked if someone might just carry him up and down the steps. The next meeting of the Problem Solvers takes place at 6 a.m. ET on Fox News.