Joe Biden On Who He'd Rather Face In November: 'I Don't Care'
Joe Biden is facing a number of questions about his age as he runs for re-election at 81 years old. He's crushing his way through the Democratic primaries and will be the party's nominee in November. The Republicans appear set to nominate Donald Trump again, but he's still in a primary battle against Nikki Haley. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden was asked who he'd like to face in November. He had a simple answer.
Here's the video:
Yeah, I'm sure he actually doesn't care. This election feels like it's going to be Biden running against questions about his age, rather than against an opponent.
We all know we're almost certainly getting Biden vs. Trump again and, based on polling, no one is really super thrilled about it. I've said this many times, but I don't think Americans are prepared for how truly stupid this year is going to get. Brace yourselves.