Ainsley Earhardt Net Worth, Salary, & More
By The Big Lead
Everything to Know About Ainsley Earhardt's Net Worth
Ainsley Earhardt has been a mainstay at Fox News for nearly a decade, as she has co-hosted the network's morning show Fox & Friends since 2016. The 47-year-old has had a long career in broadcast journalism since graduating from the University of South Carolina and started at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina in 2000. In that time she had a stop in San Antonio, Texas from 2005 until 2007, when Fox News hired her.
Earhardt began at FOX making appearances on a number of shows, including Hannity, Fox and Friends Weekend, The Live Desk and Red Eye. In 2016 she was elevated to co-host of Fox & Friends alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. She's one of the most public faces at the network, and has certainly solidified herself as a cornerstone of Fox's early morning coverage.
What is Ainsley Earhardt's Estimated Net Worth?
Earhardt's net worth is a matter of much interest given she plays such a crucial role in FOX's daytime programming. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Earhardt is worth $6 million, which is an unconfirmed number.
NAME
ESTIMATED NET WORTH
AGE
HOMETOWN
PROFESSION
Ainsley Earhardt
$6 million
47
Spartanburg, South Carolina
Political Journalist
What is Ainsley Earhardt's Salary at Fox News?
Given her prominent position at a major news network, it's natural to wonder how much Earhardt makes working for Fox News. Sources aren't solid on the number, given that her salary isn't public information. But Celebrity Net Worth claims Earhardt makes $2 million per year.
Ainsley Earhardt's Early Roles and Career
Earhardt grew up in South Carolina and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a journalism degree after starting at Florida State and transferring back to her home state. Before she graduated, Earhardt was hired by the local CBS station in Columbia, South Carolina, WLTX. She was the station's morning and noon anchor from 2000 until 2004.
In 2005, Earhardt moved on from WLTX, moving to San Antonio to become the morning and noon anchor at KENS-TV. She worked there for two years before getting hired by Fox News in 2007 and moving to New York.
Once at Fox, Earhardt moved around, featuring on a number of shows. She had a regular segment on Hannity called "Ainsley Across America" and co-hosted a number of shows. As noted, she had guest hosting spots on Fox and Friends Weekend, The Live Desk and Red Eye, and also featured on All-American New Year's Eve and America's News Headquarters. In 2016 she became a permanent co-host on Fox & Friends, joining Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade.
Ainsley Earhardt Has More Than 500,000 Followers on Twitter
Social media is wildly important to every media member these days, as the ability to reach a wide audience quickly has become invaluable. As of this article, Earhardt has more than 531,000 followers on Twitter, or X if you're Elon Musk.
Earhardt posts on Twitter multiple times a day, mostly segments from Fox & Friends and articles from her own website, Ainsleye.com.
Earhardt is also popular on Instagram, as her profile currently has more than 336,000 followers. She appears to post several times a week on there.
SOCIAL MEDIA
FOLLOWERS
Twitter (X)
531,000
336,000
That's everything you need to know about Earhardt's career, net worth and social media power.