Jason And Travis Kelce Share Emotional Moment After AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game and are headed to Super Bowl LVIII. After the game, Travis Kelce celebrated on the field with his cheering section, which included girlfriend Taylor Swift and brother Jason Kelce. The two future Hall of Fame brothers shared an emotional moment and it was clear both were close to tears.
Here's a look at what happened as Jason encouraged his little brother to "finish it":
That's a really nice moment for the two brothers who clearly support each other fully.
Jason was a much more subdued presence at this week's game after being the life of the party last week. In Buffalo he drank beers with Bills fans, went shirtless and then jumped out of his suite and into the crowd to celebrate. This week he just wore a Chiefs-themed Hawaiian shirt and seemed to behave himself.