Jason Kelce Goes Shirtless To Celebrate Brother Travis' Touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs are battling the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday and the stars are out to see it. Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift is there, as is his brother Jason. The elder Kelce was partying with Bills fans before the game and now he's partying during it.
After Travis scored a late second quarter touchdown, cameras panned to the suite where the Kelces are watching. What we saw was amazing.
Check this out:
As if that wasn't enough, he also jumped out of the suite to drink beers with the fans after the big score:
Yes, that's six-time first team All-Pro and sure-fire Hall of Faerm Jason Kelce celebrating his brother's playoff touchdown shirtless. Amazing. Simply amazing.
Jason is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost last week. It's pretty obvious he's really enjoying his offseason already. It's pretty great that he's out fully celebrating his brother's success in person. It appears he's now the world's biggest Chiefs fan.
We're hoping Jason doesn't retire this offseason. Having him around the NFL is just too much fun.