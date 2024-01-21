Jason Kelce Partied With Bills Mafia Ahead of Chiefs Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are facing off in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in what is the most anticipated NFL postseason game of the year. The celebs are out in force, as Taylor Swift has already arrived to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce's brother Jason is also there to support his sibling and podcast co-host, but he managed to fit in some partying before entering the stadium.
The elder Kelce brother apparently hit up a few tailgates with Bills fans on his way into Highmark Stadium, drinking and partying his way through the parking lot. It's safe to say the man fits right in with Bills Mafia.
Check this out:
It appears he's chugging out of the bowling ball and looks perfectly at home doing so. At least he didn't set himself on fire.
Kelce looks like a man fully embracing his offseason. The six-time first-team All-Pro is already a lock for the Hall of Fame and, at 36, is contemplating retirement. We'll see if he's back next year, but we're not concerned about him finding a way to enjoy life after football.