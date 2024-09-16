Heliot Ramos achieves an MLB first at Oracle Park with tying home run for Giants
By Joe Lago
The San Francisco Giants opened Oracle Park in 2000, and the picturesque ballpark has seen 104 home runs splash into McCovey Cove, the stretch of San Francisco Bay beyond the right-field wall.
Blasts that reach McCovey Cove are known as "splash hits." Not surprisingly, Barry Bonds is the all-time leader with 35. However, every home run had one thing in common: They were all clubbed by left-handed hitters.
No right-handed hitter had ever hit a homer into McCovey Cove. That changed Sunday when Heliot Ramos stepped to the plate in the ninth inning with the Giants trailing 2-1 to the San Diego Padres.
With no outs and a full count, Ramos drove a 100.2-mph fastball from Padres closer Robert Suarez 394 feet into the Bay for a game-tying solo homer.
After legendary Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper made his "It ... is ... OUTTA HERE" call, broadcast partner Mike Krukow asked, "Did he do it?" Answer: Ramos did do it. He's the first righty to reach McCovey Cove.
Unfortunately for Ramos and the Giants, they fell 4-3 to San Diego in 10 innings for their fourth consecutive defeat. At 72-78, San Francisco is headed for a third straight season without playoff baseball, as a once-loyal fan base continues to grow more impatient with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
