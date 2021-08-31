Golf Fans Can Now Get Thrown Out of Tournaments if They Call Bryson DeChambeau 'Brooksie'
The Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka feud that started with a fateful interview leak this summer has been mostly meaningless. It's been fun, to be sure, but it's really boiled down to both golfers trying to meme each other to death.
The only impact this has had on real life is the development of a new way to bother DeChambeau. Fans have taken to calling him "Brooksie." This angers DeChambeau greatly. He's gotten those fans kicked out of tournaments before and has not hesitated to express his displeasure with said fans in person. It has been a semi-regular occurrence during DeChambeau's Tour appearances over the last few months and happened again over the weekend. Per ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg:
Halfway up the hill, something happened that made me feel like we've arrived at a miserable place in the never-ending circus that is DeChambeau. A patron waited until DeChambeau had walked by, but was not out of earshot, then sneered from over the rope line, "Great job, Brooksie!" DeChambeau spun around in a rage and began briefly walking in his direction.
"You know what? Get the f--- out!" DeChambeau yelled. He had rage in his eyes.
Now things have gotten to the point where the PGA is stepping in. Commissoner Jay Monahan announced today that any fan heckling DeChambeau in that manner could be ejected from the tournament because it qualifies as harassment of the players on the course.
Frankly, I'm surprised it took this long to get here. Golf doesn't put up with heckling fans for very long. Then again, what kind of slippery slope is Monahan bringing the PGA down here?
We'll find out, I suppose. For now, the Brooksie era has ended.