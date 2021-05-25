Don't Call Bryson DeChambeau 'Brooksy'
Thanks to a viral video of an unreleased interview, the sports world at large is learning just how much Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau do not like each other. The latest proof came in the form of a video from this weekend's PGA Championship. DeChambeau was teeing off. He smashed his drive, as he is wont to do. A fan right behind DeChambeau shouted, "Alright Brooksy!"
DeChambeau did not like that one bit.
Speaking personally, I think the last thing I want to do is aggravate a man the size of DeChambeau while standing three feet away from him while he's holding a driver. Especially in such an obvious manner like this.
In terms of last weekend, Koepka held the upper hand over DeChambeau, finishing in a tie for second place for the tournament. DeChambeau finished tied for 38th. If the Golf Gods are good to us, we'll get a DeChambeau/Koepka pairing at the next major championship, the US Open, in June.