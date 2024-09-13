2024 Solheim Cup off to nightmarish start as thousands of fans wait hours in line to arrive
By Adam Woodard
The LPGA has a real chance to show off its players and product this week at the 2024 Solheim Cup, but the biennial bout between the best American and European players could not have gotten off to a worse start.
Logistical nightmares plagued Friday morning’s opening matches as thousands of fans were stuck in line at an offsite parking lot waiting for transportation to the course. When the first match went off at 7:05 a.m. ET, the grandstands on the first tee were largely empty. Fans, some of which arrived at 5 a.m. ET and three hours later had yet to move more than 10 feet in line, took to social media to share their stories and displeasure with the LPGA. They demanded answers, as well as refunds. There was even a report that porta potties in the parking lot were closed.
The situation was so bad that despite waiting for hours, fans turned around and went home.
Normally played every other year, the Solheim Cup is being held for a second consecutive year in 2024 to get back on an even-year schedule. What makes matters worse is the same transportation and planning issues plagued last year’s event in Spain.
More than four hours after the initial reports of issues the LPGA finally released a statement and claimed they had plans to "mitigate these issues moving forward" and were "working on ways to express our regret to those impacted."
Simply put, the LPGA has to do better. Golf fans deserve better.
