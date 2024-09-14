DirecTV and Disney work out deal ahead of College Football Saturday
By Max Weisman
Roughly 11 million DirecTV customers have been without ESPN channels for nearly two weeks due to a dispute between Disney, which owns ESPN, and DirecTV. Ahead of kickoff for the full slate of Week 3 college football games, though, the two sides announced they have come to an agreement.
Those who have been unable to watch any ESPN content, from the games themselves to popular talk shows such as College Gameday, First Take and SportsCenter will be able to again.
RELATED: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reveals new career plans
The agreement gives DirecTV the rights to offer genre-specific options, such as sports, entertainment and kids and family. They will also bundle Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with select packages and can distribute Disney's ESPN direct-to-consumer service when it launches at no additional cost to its customers.
"DirecTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options," ESPN said in a statement. "We'd like to thank all the affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney's entire portfolio of networks in time for College Football and the Emmy Awards this weekend."
Customers had missed out on all Week 2 college football games that were broadcast on ESPN, the U.S. Open, the first Monday Night Football game of the year between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, and even Tuesday night's Presidential Debate.
Ahead of a packed slate of College Football that includes some rivalry matchups, DirecTV customers will be able to watch all the games ESPN has to offer.
College GameDay's Pat McAfee even sent out a post, maybe with a bit of sass, welcoming back DirecTV:
CHECK OUT MORE STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
MLB: Shohei Ohtani could have secret weapon role for Dodgers' playoff run
Soccer: Ted Lasso's 'believe' speech echoed by new USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino
NFL: Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion sparks calls to retire from NFL
Golf: What does Tiger Woods' latest back surgery mean for his playing future?