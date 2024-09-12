First-ever player of Indian descent set to make MLB debut for Texas Rangers
By Evan Bleier
A legendary college pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in the NCAA Tournament for Vanderbilt that included 19 strikeouts, Kumar Rocker has taken the long road to the major leagues after running into speed bumps like the pandemic and Tommy John surgery. Tonight, that road will end.
Heading to the majors after totaling 29 2/3 innings and 47 strikeouts in the minors following surgery, Rocker will toe the mound on Thursday night in Seattle for the Texas Rangers.
The No. 2 prospect in the Rangers' system. Rocker will make major-league history when he steps on the mound as the first-ever player of Indian descent to play in MLB. The son of an Indian mother and Black father, Rocker was drafted by the Mets in 2021 but never played for New York after failing his physical. Selected by the Rangers in 2022, Rocker is finally headed to the show.
It sounds like he's ready to make history. “It definitely means a lot to me," Rocker told USA TODAY Sports. “I think it means more to my mom. She always let me know that I was Indian growing up, being half and half. And I think she’s going to be really happy about it."
Set to wear the same number he wore in college and the minors, 80, Rocker is auditioning for a role next season on a struggling Rangers squad (70-76) that is only one season removed from winning the World Series.
The robust right-hander plans to make the most of the opportunity.
"Any time I get a new challenge in front of me, I’m excited for it,” Rocker told MLB.com. “Whether I conquer it immediately or it takes time, I’m always looking forward to the next one, especially in this game. I can’t ask for much more. The game is what it is. I know you got to ride the wave to get here, so I’m really happy about it.”
