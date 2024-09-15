Deion Sanders Taking Heat After Fans Accuse Of Him Stat-Padding For Shedeur Sanders
By Max Weisman
Shedeur Sanders had a great bounce-back game. After throwing for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Colorado's 28-10 loss to rival Nebraska, Sanders went off on another of Colorado's rivals, Colorado State.
Saturday night in a 28-9 win at Colorado State, Sanders went 36-for-49 with 310 yards and four touchdowns, two to Travis Hunter, and two to LaJohntay Wester.
Following the game, though, Colorado coach and Sheduer's father Deion Sanders was accused of stat-padding for his quarterback, leaving his first team offense on the field in a game that was already decided.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders called out after refusing to shake hands with Colorado State Quarterback
Sanders defended his decision in his postgame press conference.
"We wanted to score," Sanders said. "The game is about scoring isn't it? As long as the other team is trying to score we're trying to score."
Fans noticed Sanders was still out on the field late in the fourth quarter, and called out Colorado's coach.
The Buffs ran 13 combined plays on their final two drives of the game and eight of them were passing plays. Another two passing plays by Colorado were wiped out by penalties. Normally, teams run the ball to run the clock out and end the game, but Colorado was still throwing the ball, drawing stat-padding accusations on social media.
Colorado's win gives them a seven game winning streak in the rivalry known as the Rocky Mountain Showdown. They now enter their conference schedule, hosting Baylor next Saturday.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Tua’s latest concussion sparks call to retire
CFB: Florida State making the wrong kind of history
MLB: Yankees’ ace Gerritt Cole melts down against the Red Sox