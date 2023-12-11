Roundup: Caitlin O'Connor Dating Joe Manganiello; Chiefs Furious At Offsides Call; Bronny James Debuts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Joe Biden, top lawmakers ... Donald Trump won't testify in New York fraud trial ... Latest updates from Israel-Gaza war ... Gaza's health system is collapsing ... Latest updates from the stock market ... The Northeast is facing heavy rain, winds and flooding ... Investor group offers to buy Macy's for $5.8 billion ... "Wonka" won the box office with $43.2 million ... Caitlin O'Connor is dating Joe Manganiello ... "Lucky Hank" cancelled at AMC after one season ... Bronny James made his college debut for USC ... Patrick Mahomes was livid after a late, game-changing penalty call ... Myles Garrett was furious with officials as well ... Latest NFL injury updates ... DK Metcalf was ejected after inciting a brawl in Seahawks-49ers game ... C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol ... The Vikings benched Josh Dobbs ...
The NBA's In-Season Tournament goes out with a king [The Ringer]
The Chiefs' receiver problem is now an emergency [Sports Illustrated]
NFL Week 14 grades [CBS Sports]
The latest look at the NFL playoff picture [The Athletic]
Winners and losers from Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract [Yahoo Sports]
The Vikings' keg stand celebration was perfect [The Big Lead]
Weekend Update from Saturday Night Live this week. That Bills joke...
Highlights from Bronny James' debut for USC.
Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper discussed acting.
Olivia Rodrigo -- "All-American Bitch" (live on SNL)