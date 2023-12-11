49ers, Seahawks Brawl After DK Metcalf Grabs Fred Warner's Facemask
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have been rivals for years now, so it's no surprise that Sunday's game got heated. Late in the fourth quarter after a Fred Warner interception, the two teams got into a fight in the middle of the field. D.K. Metcalf was in the middle of it.
After Warner's interception, Metcalf essentially body-slammed him, then yelled at the linebacker before grabbing Warner's face mask. Both benches emptied soon after and penalty flags rained down.
Here's Metcalf body-slamming Warner, then grabbing his face mask with both hands:
Here's the aftermath of the interaction:
The NFL has to suspend Metcalf for that. The talented wide receiver has a history of melting down when things don't go his way. This was just an egregious example of his worst instincts. He was ejected along with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
On the field, this interception essentially ended the game as the 49ers led 28-16 with less than three minutes remaining.