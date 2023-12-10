Here's The Play Where C.J. Stroud Got a Concussion
The Houston Texans have announced star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol. That comes after the Houston got smoked 30-6 by the New York Jets on Sunday. Stroud left the game late in the fourth quarter after getting lit up by Quinnen Williams. He didn't return.
The play is below:
You can see Stroud head bounce off the turf. He was on the ground for a while and it did not look good:
That came on a second-and-10 the Texans faced on their own 25-yard line. Stroud completed a pass to John Metchie III for six yards, but paid the price for hanging in the pocket.
It was a rough day for Stroud, as the Jets' defense was all over him. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 91 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked four times, the Jets had six quarterback hits and Stroud's passer rating was 54.8. He's one of the NFL's bright young stars so you hate to see this.
Just a really bad day all around for the Texans who fell to 7-6 and may have lost their quarterback.