Vikings Keg Stand Celebration Is Perfect
The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders are locked in a 0-0 game midway through the second half. But that doesn't mean nothing notable has happened. Justin Jefferson got injured early in the contest and the Vikings did a perfect celebration after the defense recovered the fumble. They mocked a keg stand and it was hilarious.
This came after the Vikings recovered a Hunter Renfrow fumble with 9:13 left in the third quarter. It stopped a promising Raiders drive. Rookie Mekhi Blackmon came up with the ball and he was the focus of the celebration.
Check it out:
Perfect, 10 out of 10, no notes.
Not sure the NFL will be happy with that one, but the fans loved it.
Plenty of people were sharing it on social media:
How can you not love that?
While the celebration was great, the game has not been. Near the end of the third quarter, neither team has scored, the quarterback play has been terrible and both offensive lines have hung their signal-callers out to dry repeatedly. It hasn't been an easy watch.