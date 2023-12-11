Patrick Mahomes Screams at Official After Chiefs Loss, Held Back By Teammates
The Kansas City Chiefs fell at home to the Buffalo Bills 20-17 on Sunday. While the reigning NFL champs struggled for most of the day, it appeared they had won the game late, but a boneheaded penalty brought the potential game-winning touchdown back. After Kansas City's final series, Patrick Mahomes wasn't happy with the officials.
The play in question came with 1:12 remaining in the game. The Chiefs faced second-and-10 from Buffalo's 49-yard line. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce at Buffalo's 24-yard line, he gained a few more yards, then turned and threw the ball across the field to a wide open Kadarius Toney. Toney caught it and waltzed into the end zone untouched for a score. One problem: Toney had lined up offsides before the snap.
Here's the play in question:
On replay, it was clear Toney was lined up improperly, which should never happen to a receiver. Wideouts are allowed to ask officials if they're lined up offsides before the ball is snapped. Toney apparently never did it.
Still, Mahomes -- who obviously hadn't seen the replay -- was furious.
After three consecutive incompletions, the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs with 1:01 left, sealing the win for Buffalo. Some have pointed out that Bills edge Von Miller was very clearly lined up offsides on third down of that series and the same official who called the penalty on Toney missed it.
Here's footage that clearly shows Miller is lined up far offside:
As Mahomes went to the sideline he was screaming at the official who made the offsides call.
Watch:
He even threw his helmet in disgust:
It didn't stop there. Even after he calmed down a bit, Mahomes still had things to say.
To his credit, Mahomes did compose himself enough to congratulate Josh Allen at midfield after the game.