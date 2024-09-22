Bryce Young trade interest reportedly increasing
By Max Weisman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is garnering trade interest following his benching. The 2023 first-overall pick was benched in favor of Andy Dalton after a second straight game with at least one interception and no touchdowns. The Panthers have been outscored 73-13 in their first two games.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Monday that Dalton would be starting their Week 3 game. In a Wednesday press conference, Canales said that the Panthers were not thinking about trading Young, that they were committed to developing the young quarterback, and that he could still be a franchise player.
However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that several teams have expressed interest in trading for Young.
Schefter reported that even though Canales said the organization wasn't discussing trading Young, sources told him that it is only a matter of time before Carolina finds a suitor and completes a deal. The most likely time, according to those sources, would be sometime this offseason.
The Panthers 2-16 record with Young under center is the worst record a number-one overall quarterback has had since the Super Bowl era began in the 1966 season.
On Thursday Young said he was surprised to be benched but admitted there was "a long list of things that I wish was better and I'll continue to work and grow and improve and be better at."
Dalton will try and lead Carolina to its first win of the season Sunday when they play the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
