Should Fantasy Football owners hold onto Christian McCaffrey’s backup?
By Max Weisman
Prior to the first Monday Night Football game of the season, it was reported that San Francisco 49ers running back Christain McCaffrey would not be playing due to a nagging calf injury.
McCaffrey's injury thrust backup Jordan Mason into the starting role and the national television spotlight. Mason is a third-year running back who went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022. In two seasons with San Francisco he's rushed for 464 yards and four touchdowns, but shined in the 49ers 32-19 Week 1 win.
Against a stingy New York Jets defense, though, Mason impressed, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. He also scored a touchdown in the first half that was called back due to a Deebo Samuel holding penalty.
Fantasy Football owners who made the decision to add Mason and plug him into their starting lineup were rewarded nicely. In a Full PPR league, Mason recorded 22.2 points.
His play had fans on notice.
Once McCaffrey returns from injury, obviously we all know what happens to Mason's touches. However, a running back who touches the ball as often as CMC does always opens themselves up to injuries. He had a three-year stretch from 2020-22 where he only played in 27 games.
It's unclear whether McCaffrey will be able to play in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, but Mason has shown he can be an effective starter if McCaffrey can't go again. And if CMC can play, maybe San Fran can ease the All-Pro back into things.
It's worth keeping Mason on the roster until he proves otherwise.
The 49ers led 16-7 after the first half. After an impressive 12-play, 70-yard Jets drive ended in a Breece Hall three-yard rushing touchdown, the 49ers scored 13 unanswered points to head into the locker room ahead by two scores. The Jets scoring drive took 7:07, which was longer than any drive they had last season.
The 49ers looked impressive on offense, scoring 32 points and punting only once. New York's offense may still have to shake off some rust. Aaron Rodgers hasn't played in a regular season game in almost a full year when he took only four snaps in his first game as a Jet before getting injured. Rodgers was 13-for-21 for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his return.