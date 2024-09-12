Indiana farm's tribute to Caitlin Clark is incredible
By Max Weisman
Caitlin Clark's rookie season is not over yet, and she has already been adopted by Indiana.
A farm in Hobart, Indiana--about two-and-a-half hours north of Indianapolis--created a corn maze with an image of Clark in her jersey holding a basketball. It features the message "We love Caitlin Clark."
Clark said she liked the maze, adding that making corn mazes and getting through them are harder than people realize.
"I thought it was pretty cool," she said, per Chloe Peterson of Indy Star. "I grew up as a kid, obviously from the state of Iowa, I'd go to the pumpkin patch, go to those type of things in the fall. Corn mazes are a lot more difficult than people probably think, if you've ever done one, it's very easy to get lost in them, kind of scary if you're not with people. So I guess if I have time after the season ends maybe I can get there."
The number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft has lived up to the hype. Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season. Clark set the franchise record for most double-doubles and most three-pointers in Indiana Fever history.
Clark is also the first WNBA rookie to record multiple triple-doubles. Now, she is the favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Since the Olympic break in the WNBA schedule, the Fever are 8-2, launching themselves into a playoff spot. The Fever clinched a spot in the eight-team WNBA Playoffs on September 3, their first playoff birth since 2016. The playoffs begin on September 22. The Fever currently occupy the 6th seed in the WNBA standings with a 19-17 record.
