George Kittle, a Great Player, Wants You to Know He's Weird
George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He's also one of the weirdest. Just ask him. Anything really. That's all you need to see an example of the weirdness. Like Erin Andrews when asked him a few questions after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. As their interview wound down Andrews asked Kittle, "You going to go have fun now?" Kittle, in a funny voice, laughed a high-pitch laugh and said, "Yes," before running off.
Not that you need to talk to him to see it. We all know Kittle made a funny face after making the biggest catch of the game, but he also made other funny faces. Like when he found the FOX eye in the sky.
He also made sure to catch the ball Christian McCaffrey spiked and gave it to Jerry Rice.
Please give this man the attention he both deserves and craves.