Biggest Losers From the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has been completed. Here's a look at the biggest losers from the draft's first night.
New York Giants
The Giants had the fourth pick in the draft and could have gone in a number of ways. They chose to select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is a fine, solid player. But at No. 4 a franchise needs to either find an elite, next-level talent or trade down to stockpile picks. The Giants did neither. I had Thomas as the fourth-ranked tackle on my board. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling guy but isn't an elite talent.
The Giants passed up playmaking Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who could be an elite defender in the NFL. Instead they opted for a guy many people thought would be a mid-first-round pick.
Atlanta Falcons
At No. 16 the Falcons reached big time and selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. Terrell is a decent corner but I had a late first- or early second-round grade on him. He's fast but not terribly stout and tends to get handsy in coverage. Cornerback was a need but not as much as fixing the team's pass rush. K'Lavon Chaisson was on the board and the LSU edge rusher was the second-best at his position in the class behind Chase Young. This could be a big miss for Atlanta. Terrell is OK, but the Falcons had the chance to fill their biggest need with a guy who has elite upside and they passed.
Las Vegas Raiders
Not surprisingly, the Raiders went with the fastest player in the draft class by grabbing Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th pick. Ruggs is one of the fastest players I've ever scouted on film, but he's wildly unpolished. Jon Gruden is clearly hoping he turns into a Tyreek Hill-type. With CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy still on the board, I thought Ruggs was a reach, but the pick wasn't terrible. The team's second first-rounder was a major head-scratcher.
At No. 19, the Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, which was just a crazy pick. I had Arnette with a third-round grade, but I could see someone generously putting him into the late second-round. He's a solid but completely unspectacular defensive back. He doesn't have great size or speed. He's a competitor and is physical but isn't a particularly skilled corner. It was a puzzling move with several better corners still on the board.
Green Bay Packers
Oh man, the Packers. Green Bay hadn't selected a skill position player in the first round since taking Aaron Rodgers in 2005. Rodgers has continually begged the Packers to break that streak. Well, on Thursday night they did. They took a skill position player when they traded a fourth-round pick to move up from No. 30 to No. 26 and selected...Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers has to be so pissed.
The Packers badly needed to find a second receiver across from Davante Adams. Instead, they drafted Rodgers potential replacement in the first round and gave up a fourth-round pick to do so. Love is an uber-talented kid but he needs some work. Whereas a legit No. 2 option at receiver could help the Packers win now. This is a team that went 13-3 and the team's executives basically just sent the message that it wasn't important to find any help for the roster now.
This is going to be a mess.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks were on the clock at No. 27 and passed on any number of offensive lineman they badly need to protect Russell Wilson. Instead they selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who virtually no one had as a first round pick. Brooks is a fast linebacker for his size. At 6-foot and 240 pounds, he ran a 4.54 at the combine. A four-year starter and a captain, he checks the character boxes for the Seahawks.
The issue here is that there was better value available at 27. He might turn out to be a great pick but the Seahawks had other needs off the edge and along the offensive line. They didn't have a major need for a 4-3 linebacker.