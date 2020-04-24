Raiders' Entire Draft Board Shown on Broadcast Behind Jon Gruden
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 23 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders made their first draft pick since their relocation to the City of Sin on Thursday night. As they selected Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team screwed something up big-time. As the broadcast showed Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, the team's draft board was behind him, exposing it.
That's a pretty big screw up from Gruden. I mean, he knew the camera was positioned right there and it was aimed right at him. Sure, bring your family into the shot, but don't expose the damn draft board!
Hopefully, opposing teams can't really make much out of that board.