Isaiah Simmons is the Giants' Best Option in the 2020 NFL Draft
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 14 2020
The New York Giants have the fourth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft next week and there are a number of options available to them. Here's a look at a few potential choices general manager Dave Gettleman could make, including the decision he probably should end up making.
Isaiah Simmons
Simmons might be the best individual player in the 2020 draft class this side of Chase Young. While the Clemson linebacker doesn't player a premium position like quarterback or defensive end, he's almost certainly the draft's best playmaker. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Simmons was a hybrid defender for the Tigers, originally listed as a safety before evolving into a linebacker.
In 2019, Simmons was a first-team All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Butkus Award winner. He was all over the field for Dabo Swinney's defense. As a redshirt junior he racked up 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. Simmons is an absolute freak athlete. He ran a 4.39 40 at the combine and that was all we needed to see.
New York's defense was horrific in 2019 and they badly need a signature player to build around. After an underwhelming trek through free agency, Gettleman must find someone his defense can rely on. With Leonard Williams up front, Simmons could be the playmaker in the middle of the D. He's the kind of player who can impact the game on every play, something you can't get from a ton of positions.
Simmons is likely the best option on the table, and with a deep class at offensive tackle, a case could be made for snagging the Clemson star here and aiming for a starting-caliber tackle later on.
Tristan Wirfs Or Mekhi Becton
Protecting quarterback Daniel Jones is a big need for the Giants, which makes building the offensive line a priority. Both Wirfs and Becton fit the mold of big tackles you can build around.
Wirfs is one of the most athletic tackle prospects we've ever seen. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he dominated the combine. He set the record for a vertical leap by an offensive lineman and tied the record in the broad jump, while also running a 4.86 40 with a 1.69 10-yard split. On film, he mauled the opposition all year at Iowa. He'd be a great fit.
Becton is another gigantic tackle with astonishing athleticism. The Louisville product turned heads at the combine after measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds, then running a 5.10 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.80. That's incredibly fast for a man his size. Becton is big, with long arms and a nasty streak, particularly when run blocking.
At No. 4 the Giants will almost certainly have their pick of the best offensive linemen in the draft. Wirfs or Becton are at the top of a deep class. Would either be a better pick than Simmons? Probably not. There will likely be solid tackles available for at least two rounds.
Trade Down
The last option here is to trade down and stockpile picks. It's rarely a bad idea for a struggling franchise to do this. The issue here is twofold: Gettleman is on extremely thin ice, so passing up the opportunity to land a premium player in the first four picks might seal his fate, and he has historically almost never, ever traded down. So while this is probably the right move, it's the least likely of the listed possibilities to come to fruition.