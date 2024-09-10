ESPN Analyst Destroys Russell Westbrook's 3-Point Shooting
By Quinn Allen
It's been quite the summer for Russell Westbrook. The Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade that saw Kris Dunn go to LA. He was quickly waived by the Jazz then signed a deal to join Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
It's no secret that Russ isn't the same player he once was. While he's still a solid playmaker and finisher at the rim, the veteran does not shoot the ball well from deep. In fact, he's a career 30.4% shooter from three-point range.
When speaking about Russ on the latest episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst dropped a brutally honest take on his potential usage with the Nuggets.
"I wouldn't let him shoot any more threes ever again quite honestly," Windhorst declared, via Legion Hoops.
To be fair, that wouldn't be the worst decision. Russell Westbrook's shot selection has been poor for a few years now. Regardless, he should give Denver some backcourt depth and of course, experience. After all, the 35-year-old has been around the Association for a long time.