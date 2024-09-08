Caleb Williams Not Impressing Fans in NFL Debut
By Max Weisman
Caleb Williams dazzled Chicago Bears and NFL fans alike in the preseason but in his NFL debut he has not been impressing those who thought the Bears finally found their franchise quarterback.
During the first half of the Bears' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, Williams was just 8-for-14 for 53 yards as the Titans jumped out to a 17-3 lead. Williams also took one sack for a loss of 19 yards. The sack came as Williams was scrambling in the backfield, trying to evade pressure, and it drew the ire of some fans on X.
"Caleb Williams trying to scramble backwards in the NFL vs grown lmao this isn’t the Pac-12", one user wrote.
"The rookie QB losing tons of yardage trying to create a play will always be tradition on Week 1," added another.
Williams' first-quarter stats were even worse, he threw for -14 yards and Chicago only gained five total yards. Williams' poor stats may have had something to do with the fact that Chicago only had the ball for 11 minutes in the first half.
After a Titans touchdown, Velus Jones Jr. fumbled the kickoff and Tennessee recovered, turning a turnover into three points. Williams has also been missing some receivers, either overthrowing them or passes being dropped, which isn't his fault, but counts as an incompletion nonetheless.
The Bears will start with the ball to open the second half and Williams needs to step it up if the Bears are going to come back and win their opening game.