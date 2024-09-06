CBS Sports Picks Bears' Caleb Williams To Win Rookie of the Year
CBS Sports picked Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to win NFL Rookie of the Year. Though it should come as no surprise, it says plenty about the belief in Williams as he attempts to lead Chicago's franchise back to its glory days.
"If you thought the 2024 quarterback class wasn't historic already, producing a record six first-round picks, look no further than this poll, where literally 50% of that group drew at least one vote for Rookie of the Year," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "Williams flashed some of his trademark razzle-dazzle during a promising preseason debut."
Williams put the college football world on notice during a breakout performance in 2021 when he saved Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry against Texas. He eventually transferred to USC and put together a 2022 campaign where he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, with 392 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. His performance resulted in a Heisman Trophy, etching his status in the sport's history books and earning his right to have his No. 13 jersey retired.
As Williams prepares for his first NFL start Sunday, all eyes are on him.
"I'm excited to see him," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said via ABC7Chicago. "And I'm excited to lean in and lean on his teammates. Because that's what you have to do with a quarterback. He's got guys around him that have played a lot of years."