Angel Hernandez Continues to Be Baseball's Worst Umpire
We've revisited this numerous times, but Angel Hernandez is, without a doubt, the worst umpire Major League Baseball has to offer. He's ranked atop our list of MLB's worst umpires for several years now and on Thursday he showed why.
During the Detroit Tigers' 6-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the New York Mets, Hernandez made a call so egregious, no one in the park could believe it. In the top of the 11th inning, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson was at the plate with two outs and his team leading 6-3. On a 1-1 count, reliever Michael Tonkin hit Torkelson with a pitch up and in. Hernandez called it a strike, claiming Torkelson had swung at the pitch. He most certainly did not.
Here's the replay:
How? Seriously, how did he think Torkelson swung there? The barrel was nowhere near offering at the pitch. It's just absurd. But this is what happens when MLB puts Hernandez on the field.
Hernandez is the worst. We have discussed this over, and over, and over again. And I'm sure we'll keep doing it as long as he's umpiring and they keep letting us put content on this website.