Angel Hernandez Is Back and in Midseason Form Making Awful Calls
Angel Hernandez is back umpiring MLB games after missing most of the season due to a medical issue. On Monday night the 61-year-old proved he was back and in his typical form, screwing up calls with the best of them.
Hernandez was the second base umpire as the Washington Nationals hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Nationals outfielder Alex Call appeared to be thrown out while trying to steal second base. Hernadez called him safe. The Brewers asked for the play to be reviewed, and for good reason -- Call never even touched the base on his slide.
Check this out:
Any human with normal eyesight could have seen Call was out by a mile, but not Angel. No, not Angel. He's working in his own world out there.
Here at The Big Lead, we've pointed out how awful Hernandez is at his job many, many times. But I think it's worth noting again that Major League Baseball has actually said that. On multiple occasions! Yet, somehow, he still has a job.