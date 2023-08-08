Angel Hernandez Is Still the Worst Umpire in MLB History
Angel Hernandez missed most of the 2023 MLB season due to a medical issue, but he's back now and making up for lost time. On Sunday night he was behind the plate as the New York Yankees faced the Houston Astros and, my word, was he terrible. It's just more evidence that Hernandez is the worst umpire in baseball history.
On Sunday, Hernandez missed an eye-popping 23 calls behind the plate. Watch some of them below:
Yeesh.
That was his second game behind the plate this season. In the first, he was just as bad:
In that game he had nine missed calls, most at the bottom of the zone:
After those two games, Hernandez now has the worst correct call rate of all big league umpires.
No one should be surprised by this. Hernandez is so bad, MLB has admitted it publicly a number of times. Even in court filings! He topped our list of the 10 worst umpires in baseball and will again this season.