Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of jokes for the Chicago Bears
By Joe Lago
Aaron Rodgers still has the arm to make tough throws on third down. He still has the speed to run away from defenders when the pocket collapses.
And the 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback still has a very quick wit when it comes to the Chicago Bears.
RELATED: Malik Nabers's historic start has rookie's hype train rolling full speed ahead
During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers shared his thoughts on a number of topics around the NFL, starting with his performance in the Jets' 24-3 victory against the New England Patriots last Thursday.
The conversation eventually shifted to Rodgers' teammate, cornerback Sauce Gardner, who has been posting videos of Bears showing up at his house in New Jersey.
"Where are these Bears at?" McAfee asked Rodgers. "Do you live near Bears over there? I didn't know you guys were in Bear country."
Quipped Rodgers: "I think he (Gardner) needs to call up Jordan Love. I think he's the owner of them right now."
(Rimshot) Good one, Aaron.
Rodgers once famously yelled "I own you!" after scoring one of his 66 total touchdowns against the Bears at Soldier Field. He's beaten Chicago more than any team in his Hall of Fame career, having gone 24-5 against the Bears.
He's kept the joke going with Love, the current Packers quarterback. After Love led Green Bay to a season-opening win at Chicago last year, Rodgers reached out to Love by texting him "congratulations for keeping the ownership in place."
Rodgers' 18-year Packers tenure ended in 2022. Clearly, he'll always seize the opportunity to mock an old NFC North rival from afar.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Should the “two-high” safety formation be banned?
WNBA x MLB: Phillies invite Caitlin Clark to broadcast booth
GOLF: There’s now a Ryder Cup path for LIV players
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider