Popular NBA troll account, once banned, makes triumphant return in less than 24 hours
By Tyler Reed
Finding a reliable news source on the internet today can be a daunting task. X, or as many of us still call it, Twitter, has become a cesspool of misinformation.
However, sometimes one can stumble on an account so ridiculous, that you know that it is meant to be pure comedy,
NBA Centel has become synonymous with posting fake news stories that garner so much attention that a few poor souls believe the stories to be true.
However, on Wednesday night, it appeared that the account had been permanently shut down, which caused the X universe to say their goodbyes to the troll account.
But it appears the death of Centel was greatly exaggerated. On Thursday, the account returned to the popular social media platform, proving that anything is possible.
What an incredible timeline we live in! A satirical social media account received shoutouts from official NBA accounts and Buffalo Wild Wings.
The world of fake news is not going away anytime soon. Although Centel is part of that agenda, it has always felt like the account knew that it was a part of a rare moment where the world was rooting for this type of fake news.
Love or hate NBA Centel, you can't deny that its absence from X for less than 24 hours made the world a lot darker place.
