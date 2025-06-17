Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was denied his top two NBA trade destinations
By Matt Reed
The NBA offseason could get quite interesting with some of the league's biggest stars reportedly in the mix to move teams, and one of the top names that fans will be watching is Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Kevin Durant.
While Durant and the Suns' season may have ended in disappointing fashion, the former NBA champion is looking to find a fresh start with a team that can prove to be a contender. The 36 year old even had expressed interest in two Eastern Conference contenders ahead of the trade deadline.
According to the Kevin O'Connor, the Suns star had serious interest in the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, but ultimately Durant was "denied his top choices."
It's certainly not surprising that the Celtics and Knicks wouldn't be willing to meet trade demands that the Suns likely would've wanted, however, Durant is still an incredibly talented player that averaged 26.6 points per game and shot over 52 percent from the field during the regular season.
