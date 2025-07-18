Philadelphia 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe reveals bold goal for rookie NBA season
The Philadelphia 76ers drafted VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While there were fans who wanted Ace Bailey, Edgecombe is already in the process of winning them over. He dropped 28 points in his Summer League debut, impressing a lot of people.
The Sixers are in a tough spot at the moment. Joel Embiid's health is a concern, and Paul George's contract is quickly becoming an albatross. It's hard to predict what they will do; the team is just as likely to finish in the lottery again as they are to make a deep playoff run.
And while speculation continues about how they might perform, their exciting, young rookie has already declared quite a lofty goal.
"Man, it was amazing," Edgecombe said about getting drafted by Philly. "Knowing I'm going to a great organization. I feel like we have a chance to go to the Finals. So I'm ready."
When asked about goals for his rookie year, Edgecombe added, "First Team All-Rookie, championship. I want to win a championship. Those are my main goals right there."
Those are bold words for a rookie. The Sixers haven't been past the second round of the playoffs during the Joel Embiid era. This is despite having had players like Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Paul George around Embiid.
But perhaps this young energy and an attitude without fear, backed up by talent, could help them do what all the star power couldn't.
