PGA Tour gives fans two amazing featured groups for The Players Championship
By Matt Reed
Golf season is officially getting into the swing of things in the lead up to the Masters and this week's PLAYERS Championship is always a great litmus test for competitors looking to tune up before they head to Augusta in April.
The PGA Tour revealed two of its featured groups for the event, and they didn't disappoint with marquee names headlining the event.
World number one Scottie Scheffler will be joined by fellow major champions Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffle in one group, while Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama round out the second feature group.
While Scheffler's group will obviously get a ton of attention for the event, Aberg is coming off a win at The Genesis and Thomas and Matsuyama are both playing really good golf at the moment.
Of course, Scheffler has won the last two trips to the PLAYERS Championship, so a three-peat would be quite the high for the best golfer in the game as he prepares to make another trip to The Masters next month.
