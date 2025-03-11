The Big Lead

PGA Tour gives fans two amazing featured groups for The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler is going for his third straight win at the tournament.

By Matt Reed

PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler greet each other before teeing off on the first hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, August 11, 2023.
PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler greet each other before teeing off on the first hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, August 11, 2023. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Golf season is officially getting into the swing of things in the lead up to the Masters and this week's PLAYERS Championship is always a great litmus test for competitors looking to tune up before they head to Augusta in April.

The PGA Tour revealed two of its featured groups for the event, and they didn't disappoint with marquee names headlining the event.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will be joined by fellow major champions Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffle in one group, while Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama round out the second feature group.

udvig Aberg holds the trophy next to Tiger Woods after winning The Genesis Invitational golf tournament
Feb 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Ludvig Aberg holds the trophy next to Tiger Woods after winning The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Torrey Pines. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While Scheffler's group will obviously get a ton of attention for the event, Aberg is coming off a win at The Genesis and Thomas and Matsuyama are both playing really good golf at the moment.

Of course, Scheffler has won the last two trips to the PLAYERS Championship, so a three-peat would be quite the high for the best golfer in the game as he prepares to make another trip to The Masters next month.

