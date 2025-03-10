NBC missed the most crucial shot of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and golf fans are pissed
By Matt Reed
Sunday's final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational had a little bit of everything golf fans could want in the drama department at a big tournament, but the biggest issue came when NBC's broadcast dropped the ball during a crucial moment.
Russell Henley was trailing leader Collin Morikawa for much of the final round, despite being in striking distance, but then the 35 year old came up with one of the most clutch shots of the weekend at hole 16.
The only issue? NBC had cut away from the broadcast and only came back from a commercial break as Henley's eagle chip was entering the cup.
Now, with only three holes remaining it's only logical that golf fans would be frustrated beyond belief as to why NBC would go to a break at such a crucial stage of the tournament, but alas that was the position that viewers in.
After Henley's eagle dropped into the cup, that put him one ahead of Morikawa with two holes to play, and he managed to hold off the young star to earn his first PGA Tour title since 2022.
