PFL fighter snaps opponent's arm with nasty front kick in Dubai
By Simon Head
The PFL's first visit to Dubai produced a nasty TKO finish on the preliminary card, as England's Haider Khan claimed a first-round victory, courtesy of a front kick that left his opponent with a broken arm.
Khan faced off against Mostafa Nada in a middleweight matchup at Coca-Cola Arena, with both men looking to claim a statement victory at the PFL's first big Champions Series event in Dubai.
But, despite a lively start to their 185-pound matchup, the action came to an abrupt end at the 3:18 mark of the opening round.
Khan was dominating the stand-up exchanges, using his kicks well to keep Nada on the outside, and midway through the opening round the fighter from Manchester, England let fly with a powerful kick aimed at the Saudi Arabian fighter's midsection.
Nada attempted to block the kick with his arm, and immediately winced and backed away, with both bones in his forearm clearly broken.
Incredibly, Nada immediately attempted to reset the bones there and then, but there was no doubt that the fight was done and dusted, as the referee waved off the fight to give Khan the win.
"That's a fully broken arm," said former UFC title challenger and PFL fighter relations boss Dan Hardy on commentary, before explaining that not all martial arts techniques are advisable when you're in the cage.
"That was insane. It was a beautiful kick, as well. You could see him stabbing to the midsection with it, as Nada went for that down block..." said Hardy.
"The thing is, I've done years of taekwondo where I'm taught that down block. Now we know that's not a thing to do in martial arts, right?"
