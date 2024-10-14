Pep Guardiola linked with England manager job
By Joe Lago
How can England end its nearly six-decade-long World Cup title drought in men's soccer?
Easy. By hiring arguably the best coach in the men's game.
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is being pursued by the English Football Association to become the next manager of England's men's national team, according to a report by The Times in London.
Guardiola has led Man City to six Premier League titles, including the last four. The club wants the 53-year-old to remain at the club for a 10th season, but Guardiola's eventual exit has been speculated for quite some time, with a national team coaching position expected to be his next challenge.
Guardiola denied any links to the England job.
"It's NOT true. I’m Manchester City manager," he told Che Tempo Che Fa, a soccer talk show. "I’ve not decided anything, everything can happen. So I don’t know."
Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager in July after a second straight loss in the final of the European Championships. Lee Carsley is serving as interim manager, but he is not expected to be a candidate for the full-time job, according to the Times.
Carsley said over the weekend that England "deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies." Guardiola boasts the requisite resume to lead the Three Lions to major tournament hardware if the English FA can persuade him.
