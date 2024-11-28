Paul Pierce announces 'The Process' is over, urges Joel Embiid to leave 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have seemingly come full circle with 'The Process,' which essentially started more than a decade ago. Joel Embiid has remained a crucial part of it after getting drafted by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Over the years, Embiid has become the cornerstone player for the franchise as the 76ers continue to experiment with different pieces around their star center.
Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, many expected Philly to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. After all, they added former LA Clippers star Paul George to the roster.
RELATED: NBA analyst claims Joel Embiid never wanted to team up with Paul George
Unfortunately, the new season has been anything but smooth for the 76ers. With Embiid and George dealing with injury troubles, the 76ers have fallen to a 3-14 record following their recent defeat against the Houston Rockets.
After the game, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce wrote off the 76ers' 'process' and urged Embiid to leave the team and look forward to the next chapter of his career.
"I hate to say it, but I believe the process is over in Philadelphia," Pierce said. "They've tried this for a number of years. I think relationships have soured in Philadelphia. Although Embiid is a generational talent, an MVP in this league, I just think it's time for both sides to part ways."
Embiid will turn 31 years old soon and he has given his all to the franchise for his entire career. Unfortunately, it's clear that the veteran center needs an entire season's rest if he wants to return to his MVP form.
If the 76ers decide to shut down Embiid for the season, it may finally be time for the 7x NBA All-Star to demand a trade. A number of teams will line up to get Embiid's signature on the dotted line as he remains one of the best players in the world when he is fit.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Sizing up the Heisman race
NFL: Danny Dimes lands in Minny
NBA/WNBA: Adam Silver praises Caitlin Clark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Mad Dog reminds us what’s wrong with HOF Voting