Paul George's plea was 'laughed' at by JJ Redick
Paul George's debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers is going against expectations as the franchise continues to struggle to win games. They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 2-9 record.
Speaking of George, the veteran star had to navigate through an injury and made a late-debut to the season. Evidently, Philly head coach Nick Nurse has put PG13 on minutes restrictions.
With that said, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick used it his to his benefit during his team's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in November.
George revealed he had a conversation with coach Redick and pleaded to go easy on him during his minutes restrictions, but the Lakers coach simply laughed and continued to give him tough assignments.
"I saw JJ after the game. We talked and laughed a little bit," George said. "They were trapping, and they were sending doubles and playing up in the pick-and-rolls, and I'm like, 'JJ, I'm on a minutes restriction, let me hoop, let me play. Chill with the hedges and the doubles and let me hoop. I'm not out there for long.'"
To be honest, it doesn't make sense for any opposing team to go easy on a player. It was smart of Redick not to fall for George's trick to get himself back in form.
Redick's strategy held George to just 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists as the 76ers suffered a 116-106 defeat.
