Would benching Caleb Williams solve the Bears' problems?
The Chicago Bears are a mess. They fired first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots (3-7) and, as The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain pointed out on the Scoop City podcast on Nov. 12, seem headed for another combination of a head coach being stuck with a quarterback he didn't draft.
As Chicago's offense struggles and Caleb Williams has lost to fellow first-round quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, the Bears are getting quite a bit of negative publicity. Now, reports are out that some starters have wanted Tyson Bagent to replace Williams as the starter,
Williams hasn't looked good as he adjusts from his scrambling, off-script style from college to an NFL style that relies on pocket presence and timing. However, benching isn't the alternative.
The Bears (4-6) haven't had sustained success at the quarterback position since going to the playoffs four times with Jim McMahon, winning the Super Bowl in 1985. They spent a No. 1 pick on Williams and brought in Pro Bowlers Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift for the rookie. The Bears also used a first-round draft pick on wide receiver Rome Odunze.
The bottom line is Williams has to work for the Bears, and Chicago doesn't have any other options. As evidenced by the Indianapolis Colts losing two games with Joe Flacco, it's better for Chicago to let Williams go through the growing pains.
Indianapolis is evidence that it could be worse for Chicago. Williams is at least completing 60.5% of his passes and has a touchdown for every game he has played. Also, Waldron schemed a bad offense. When D.J. Moore has a four-game stretch of just 104 yards on 13 catches, there's a problem.
The Bears are two games behind the Green Bay Packers (6-4) for the final NFC Wild Card spot, and can close the distance with a win against Green Bay on Sunday. With a win, the Bears get rejuvenated playoff hopes. With a loss, they're in position for a better draft pick to further help Williams and a possible successor to head coach Matt Eberflus. Either way, Williams's rookie season is not the end of the world.
