Pat McAfee pokes fun at the Saints for doing "everything by the book"
By Matt Reed
The New Orleans Saints are the last NFL team without a head coach as Super Bowl week arrives, however, with their search having narrowed down to one candidate it seems pretty clear who the NFC South team are locked in on hiring.
ESPN's Adam Schefter went on The Pat McAfee Show Monday and was speaking about Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore continuing to be linked to the Saints job as his current team is just one game away from winning the Super Bowl.
Schefter should've known to have chosen his words a little more carefully though around McAfee because the former NFL punter was quick to take a jab at New Orleans for some of their past transgressions.
The NFL insider stated that the Saints are doing "everything by the book" as they prepare to lock down their next head coach, which seemed like a tame comment at the time. However, McAfee is always quick on his feet and poked fun at New Orleans for their BountyGate scandal, which ultimately cost the Saints several draft picks, as well as fines and suspsensions for staff.
Schefter was quick to rephrase his statement and made sure everyone knew he was only referring to the coaching search.
Moore does seem like the only viable option at this stage of the team's search, and Schefter went on to say that "barring a setback" the former Boise State quarterback will be the Saints' next head coach ahead of the 2025 season.
