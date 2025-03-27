Pat McAfee continues to get the interviews that others only dream of
By Tyler Reed
LeBron James' appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show' is going to be creating headlines for the weeks to come.
The Los Angeles Lakers star opened up on the viral video moment between him and Stephen A. Smith. Smith has turned the moment into content, while James eviscerated how the sports personality has handled the entire situation.
RELATED: Every Lakers player likes LeBron James' post trolling Stephen A. Smith
Fans getting the chance to see players open up like this in ways they never would have in the past should be another feather in the cap of Pat McAfee.
McAfee continues to flip the sports media world on its head, and the interview with James was just another reminder that athletes want to tell their story on McAfee's show.
There's no question that McAfee is a hard worker. The ESPN host has his own show, does college football's College Gamday, and is also an announcer on WWE's 'Monday Night Raw'.
In all of those journeys, it is his connection with the audience that keeps McAfee's name as one of the hottest names in the sports media world.
It's also his desire not to pretend that things aren't happening on social media that has fans flocking to him. For far too long, fans have been getting their news on social media hours before it hits television. McAfee isn't afraid to follow the social media trends, and it has become a massive payoff.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB/CFB: NCAA Tournament 2025: Previewing every Sweet 16 matchup
NBA: LeBron James mocks Stephen A. Smith's threat that he would've 'swung' at him
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NFL DRAFT: Ashton Jeanty draws the most surprising outcome at Boise State Pro Day
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces big change for 'SportsCenter' from Los Angeles