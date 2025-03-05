Pat Beverley agrees with LA Lakers fans, takes a swipe at Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to surpass their fans' expectations during the 2024-25 NBA season as they are now on a seven-game winning streak following their blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here's the crazy part: Luka Doncic has played just nine games for the team and the Lakers are already the second seed in the Western Conference.
Even among those nine contests, Doncic was a shell of himself in the first few games, but instead of panicking about his form, head coach JJ Redick allowed the 26-year-old to find his form.
Redick's decision paid of as Doncic is now enjoying the best stretch of his short Lakers stint. Upon seeing that one fan couldn't help but take a dig at former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.
"Darvin Ham woulda saw Luka struggling the first few games and benched him for Pat Bev," the fan wrote on X.
Upon seeing the tweet, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley reacted to the viral tweet while taking a jab at Ham.
"Wild take, but so accurate," Beverley responded.
Despite helping the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference Finals, Ham never came across as a good coach for the Purple and Gold.
Instead, most fans felt he wasn't the right candidate and wasted two years of LeBron James and Anthony Davis' prime. Making the hypothetical decision to bench Doncic in favor of Beverley is one of the biggest reasons behind his failure.
Considering that Pat Bev didn't think twice about belittling his former coach just shows how little respect he held in the locker room.
